This weeks weather is perfect for creating potholes

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) Trading in your winter coat for a spring jacket can be ideal this time of year, but looking at this week’s forecast, you may need both in one day.

Temperatures are expected to fall above and below freezing all week, which is perfect for creating potholes.

Potholes form when water or moisture seeps into the pavement, expands from freezing, and then thaws.

Aaron Jenkins, a spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Transportation says they expect to be a little busier this time of the year.

“We have been consistently sending crews out to work on potholes and that’s happened throughout the winter. If you call our report a pothole hotline we’ll get somebody out there with a hot mix to get out there and take care of the potholes that you see.”

The number TO MDOT’s pothole hotline is (888) 296-4546.

MDOT only covers state roads, so any road that has “I” “M” or “US” in it.