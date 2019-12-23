Thousands of dollars raised for sleeping bag coats for homeless

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)– Earlier this year, 6 News told you about a company in Jackson called ‘MiraMed Global Services’ that raised thousands of dollars for special coats for people that are homeless, this year they’re raising the bar.

Last year, MiraMed raised $77,000 and handed out 300 coats to Jackson Interfaith Shelter and 300 more to surrounding cities. This year, the goal is to raise $125,000 and hand out 1,000 coats. It’s called the ‘Circle of Warmth Campaign.’

“It’s not just a coat, it’s not just a sleeping bag, i mean if that’s the case you can just give the money to somebody to get a coat, this really is changing a persons life,” said founder of MiraMed Global Services, Tony Mira.

According to the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness, there are more than 8,000 people that are homeless in Michigan. With brutally cold temperatures on the way, it makes living outside almost impossible.

“There’s so many people out there, for whatever reason, whether it mentally, emotionally can not be in a shelter, they cannot be in an institutionalized place, so that need is definitely out there,” said HMIS administrator and volunteer coordinator for the Jackson Interfaith Shelter, Sheryl Sabo-Grieve.

The Detroit based company ‘Empowerment Plan’ makes these coats out of extra car insulation from General Motors and Carhartt coat material. The company does more than just make coats though.

“We bring the homeless individual to the organization, and employ them to actually manufacture these coats, so these coats are manufactured by the homeless individual,” said Mira.

The campaign ends on December 31st.