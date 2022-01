MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Haslett Public Schools says there was a threat made on social media against Haslett Middle School.

The Meridian Township Police went to the school and were investigating the incident as of 7:39 a.m.

The school district says that police don’t believe the threat was credible but were planning on staying there until the incident is fully investigated.

More information will be sent out as soon as it becomes available, the school district said.