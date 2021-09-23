Three armed suspects arrested in Oakland County with stolen vehicles

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Three armed suspects have been arrested with hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of stolen vehicles.

An auto-theft surveillance collaboration between law enforcement agencies in Oakland, Wayne and Macomb counties recovered five stolen vehicles, including a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk valued at $100,00.

The vehicles were recovered in Dearborn and Southfield.

“There has been a spike of larceny from autos and auto thefts, and through the great partnership with all of the local police agencies, a very prolific armed criminal group has been stopped in their tracks,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a press release. “Now, they need to be held accountable.”

Two of the suspects are 17-year-old boys from Detroit and one man, Anthony Edward, 18 is from Harper Woods.

All three suspects are charged with receiving and concealing stolen property over $10,000, carrying a concealed weapon, and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. Three loaded handguns were confiscated in the arrest

The trio was arraigned in 18th District Court in Westland and are scheduled to appear for a pre-examination conference on Sept. 30. Bond was set at $15,000 cash, surety, or 10 percent.

