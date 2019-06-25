Three charged for illegal gambling operation in Flint

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Three people were arraigned on several felony charges for an illegal gambling operation in Flint.
Marjorie Brown, 50, of Flint was charged with three felonies and one high court misdemeanor. The charges include a felony count for the gambling operation, using a computer to commit a crime, and maintaining a gambling house or room. Brown was released on a $20,000 personal recognizance bond.
Kara Shilling, 35, of Flint was charged with five felonies and one high court misdemeanor. Shilling had similar charges as Brown, but her charges also include felony counts of conspiracy of a criminal enterprise and conducting a criminal enterprise. Shilling was released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.
Anthony Sutton, 50, of North Carolina is facing similar charges to Shilling. He came back to Michigan to face his charges. Sutton was released on a $100,000 personal recognizance bond.
“Gambling is a highly regulated industry in our state and those who seek to fly under the radar with illegal gambling operations will consistently be held accountable,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.
The penalties for these crimes carry up to 20 years in prison.
The alleged scheme occurred between July 2018 and February 2019 at Spin City on Miller Road in Flint. Despite being issued a cease-and-desist order from the Michigan Attorney General’s Office earlier this year, they continued to operate the illegal gambling business that offered nearly 30 slot-style gaming stations.
“Our citizens don’t want illegal gambling operations in their neighborhoods,” said Michigan Gaming Control Board Executive Director Richard S. Kalm.
A preliminary exam is scheduled for Friday, July 5th in Ingham County.
