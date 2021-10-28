Three new communities qualify for the Michigan Main Street Program, according to Gov. Whitmer

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced three communities chosen for the Michigan Main Street Program.

The program helps communities interested in revitalizing and preserving their traditional communities. The cities of Adrian, Coldwater, and Rogers CIty have been selected. The communities will get five years of intensive technical assistance to attract new residents, help with business investments, and economic growth and job creation.

“Now more than ever, it is vital that our communities take a common-sense approach toward strengthening their core commercial districts and driving growth in the community as Michigan’s economic recovery continues,” said Gov. Whitmer. “With the support of the Main Street program and the MEDC, I believe we can positively transform the downtowns and commercial districts in communities to ensure their place on Michigan’s path toward our future.”

“Developing downtowns and commercial districts is essential in creating jobs and growing vibrant, unique places where people want to live, work, visit and play,” said MEDC Senior Vice President Michele Wildman. “Programs like Michigan Main Street provide communities with the tools needed to create jobs, provide desirable places to live, and build a sense of place for Michigan residents. I look forward to seeing how these three communities will grow within the next five years.”

To view a map of the current Michigan Main Street communities, visit here.