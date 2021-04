AUSTIN, Texas (WLNS)—- According to the Washington Post, three people were killed in an active shooter incident in Austin, Texas around 11:42 A.M.

The Washington Post states the shooting occurred at the intersection of Great Hills Trail and Rain Creek Parkway. The three adults killed were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities told the Washington Post that no other injuries have been reported.

<<<This is under investigation and will continue to be developed.>>>