Three shot during fight in Jackson Sunday morning

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)– Three people were shot in Jackson early Sunday morning.

According to the Jackson Police Department, it happened in the 200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive shortly after 2 a.m.

Those shot include a 30-year-old man, a 67-year-old woman, and a 24-year-old woman. The man remains in critical condition, while the women are considered stable.

Police say they believe the man got into a fight with the two other people, who then used handguns and started firing shots at him. Investigators do not believe the women were intentionally shot.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Mike Klimmer at (517) 768-8752 or may report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (855) 840-7867.

This story is developing and will be updated.