LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Although it may seem like tick season is upon us along with the summer temperatures, the pests are viable year-round with the warmer Michigan winters. That means everyone needs to remain vigilant, for themselves as well as their pets.

While evolutionarily every creature presumably has a role in the ecosystem, ticks are pests whose use hasn’t been determined yet aside from serving as a food source.

There is a lot of incorrect information available about how to avoid and remove ticks. Dr. Jean Tsao, Professor in the Department of Fisheries & Wildlife and Department of Large Animal Clinical Sciences at MSU, and research technician Erin Henthorn filled in the gaps and corrected misinformation.

Tips on how to stay safe during tick season. (WLNS)







Myth 1: Ticks fall from trees. Reality: Nope, they don’t jump or toss themselves off a branch. They’re better found in ground cover and leaves.

Myth 2: Twisting or burning a tick is the best way to remove it. Reality: The safest way to dislodge a tick is to use tweezers or another tick removal implement that’s appropriately sized to the tick, allowing it to get down to the pest’s head and pull it straight up.

Myth 3: Flush the tick once it’s removed. Reality: Save the tick and send a photo of its body in for analysis, via MSU’s app or other approved source, like the Michigan health department. Not all ticks carry Lyme disease, and the authorities can determine if antibiotics are needed and, if so, what type.

Pets should be on preventive medications, the type of which can be best advised by veterinarians.