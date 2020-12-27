Time is ticking for front-line workers to apply for free community college

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Time is running out for front-line workers and essential workers who worked during the COVID-19 lockdown to apply for free college tuition toward an associate degree, or industry-recognized certificate at a community college. The deadline to apply is December 31st.
But there are a few requirements to keep in mind:
– Be a Michigan resident
– Have a high school diploma or equivalent (ex: GED)
– Have worked in an essential industry at least part-time for 11 of the 13 weeks between April 1 – June 30, 2020
– Have been required by their job to work outside the home at least some of the time between April 1 – June 30, 2020*
– Not have previously earned an associate or bachelor’s degree
– Not be in default on a Federal student loan
– Complete a Futures for Frontliners scholarship application by 11:59 pm on December 31, 2020
Resources for career exploration are available at Skills to Work. Plus, frontline workers interested in more information about the other tools can visit michigan.gov/Frontliners.