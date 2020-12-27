Time is ticking for front-line workers to apply for free community college

FILE – In this Friday, June 1, 2018, file photo, graduates are silhouetted against the green landscape as they line up to receive their diplomas at Berkshire Community College’s commencement exercises at the Shed at Tanglewood in Lenox, Mass. Some lenders advertise their products as a way to pay for college, but these aren’t technically student loans. For unsuspecting students, that could lead to unnecessarily high costs and a lack of consumer protection. (Gillian Jones/The Berkshire Eagle via AP, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Time is running out for front-line workers and essential workers who worked during the COVID-19 lockdown to apply for free college tuition toward an associate degree, or industry-recognized certificate at a community college. The deadline to apply is December 31st.

But there are a few requirements to keep in mind:

– Be a Michigan resident

– Have a high school diploma or equivalent (ex: GED)

– Have worked in an essential industry at least part-time for 11 of the 13 weeks between April 1 – June 30, 2020

– Have been required by their job to work outside the home at least some of the time between April 1 – June 30, 2020*

– Not have previously earned an associate or bachelor’s degree

– Not be in default on a Federal student loan

– Complete a Futures for Frontliners scholarship application by 11:59 pm on December 31, 2020

Resources for career exploration are available at Skills to Work. Plus, frontline workers interested in more information about the other tools can visit michigan.gov/Frontliners.