TMSG: “I thought I would never see that ring again”

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — In March of this year, a Lansing woman lost her wedding ring. It vanished. Despite searching for it everywhere, Sandy McBain-Farnum thought it was gone forever.

A devastating loss for several reasons. One, because it was a treasured wedding ring given to her from the man she loves. It had been on her finger for 28 years. But two, because that ring has been a family heirloom and in the Farnum family for more than 100 years. It was also supposed to be passed along to McBain-Farnum’s step-daughter.

It might have been lost forever. But thankfully, an eagle-eyed 11-year old girl spotted something along a walking path. Was it real? Was it dress-up jewelry? How could she find the owner?

6 News anchor Chivon Kloepfer and Chief Photojournalist David Parks tell the rest of the incredible story above. Watch the video to find out what happened!

