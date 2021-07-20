Tom Brady jokes with President Biden about election results, “Sleepy Joe” during visit

WASHINGTON (WLNS)– Super Bowl LV Champs the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took a trip to the White House on Monday, to celebrate their win with President Biden.

Seven-Time Championship Quarterback Tom Brady was among those attending the ceremony and took time when speaking to joke with the president.

“Not a lot of people think that we could of one,” said Brady. “In fact, about 40% of the people still don’t think that we won”

“I understand that,” President Biden responded accompanied by laughs.

That’s not all the future football Hall of Famer had to say, when speaking about himself, he also alluded to Former President Trump’s nickname for President Biden, “Sleepy Joe.”

“We had a game in Chicago where I forgot what down it was, I lost track of one down in 21 years of playing,” Brady continued. “They started calling me Sleepy Tom, why would they do that to me.”

Again the president responded with a laugh, saying he couldn’t imagine.

You can watch both interactions in the video above.