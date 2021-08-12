Tom Hanks’ son shares anti-vaccine videos, claims there’s more evidence for UFOs than for COVID shot safety

(WJW) – Chet Hanks, the son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, claimed in a recent Instagram video that there is more evidence supporting the existence of UFOs than for the COVID-19 vaccine being “healthy.”

The actor and musician posted the video in response to a previous clip he shared, which he had captioned “SUPER IMPORTANT PSA GUYS LETS GET THROUGH THIS TOGETHER.” He went on to yell “psych!” before saying, “I never had COVID … it’s the [expletive] flu,” during a profanity-laced rant.

In his follow-up video, Hanks acknowledged the backlash from his earlier post, but insisted he had the right to refrain from receiving what he called an “experimental government injection.”

“I wanted to, but my immune system said it’s good, OK? It doesn’t need to be tampered with,” said Hanks.

“There’s more evidence for UFOs being real than there is for that [expletive] being healthy for you. Just sayin’,” he claimed. “If the aliens are out there, I’m ready for you to come get me … or am I gonna need my vaccine papers?”

Chet Hanks’ parents were among the first major celebrities to announce they were diagnosed with COVID-19 in March 2020 — well before any of the COVID-19 vaccines were granted authorization for emergency use. They remained quarantined in Australia while infected.

Tom Hanks later implored the public to wear masks to help stop the spread.

“There’s really only three things we can do in order to get to tomorrow: Wear a mask, social distance, wash our hands,” Hanks said at a June press conference for his Apple TV+ film “Greyhound,” People reported. “Those things are so simple, so easy, if anybody cannot find it in themselves to practice those three very basic things — I just think shame on you.”