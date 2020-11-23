Tom Izzo returns to MSU basketball practice following positive COVID test

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State’s men’s basketball head coach Tom Izzo attended weekend practices and returned to the office on Monday morning, having completed his self-isolation following a positive COVID-19 test.

Izzo tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 9 and isolated at his home for 11 days, before returning to observe practices on Friday and Saturday. He returned to the office on Monday morning in advance of Michigan State’s season-opening game on Wednesday, Nov. 25 against Eastern Michigan at the Breslin Center.

“I want to thank the medical staff and doctors at Michigan State who helped me over the last two weeks since I tested positive,” Izzo said. “Our front-line workers during this time have been so essential, and I have a great appreciation for those people and what they have done to fight this disease during this time. While some people who have tested positive have not been affected too much by it, I am here to tell you that this virus is no joke and everyone must take this seriously.

“It was hard for me to be away from my team and our players, but I also understood the challenges associated with this virus and the need for me to isolate and follow proper protocol to ensure that I was healthy enough to return to work.

“I want to thank Dwayne Stephens for leading our team over the last two weeks and to the entire coaching staff and our support staff for their hard work and dedication. I’ve stayed in touch with my players as much as I could, but I am looking forward to seeing them in person today. I was really impressed with the hard work they have put in during this time. We are all looking forward to the start of the season.”