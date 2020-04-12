‘Tough cookie’ 79-year-old coronavirus patient discharged as hospital staff cheers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – Marie Moran describes her mom as a “tough cookie.”

At 79 and with asthma and COPD, she managed to pull through twice from dire circumstances brought on by COVID-19.

Catherine Yeaw was discharged Friday, April 10, from Metro Health in Wyoming amid fanfare from nurses and medical staff who lined a hallway as she was wheeled to an elevator.

Yeaw now heads to a rehabilitation center/nursing home to finish her recovery. She’s expected to be there a couple of weeks.

Moran said her mother’s recovery seems nothing short of miraculous given her underlying health conditions and gives much credit to the doctors and nurses at Metro Health.

“I believe they went above and beyond to help her. I’m just so thankful for what they did,” said said from her Florida home where they are under a stay-at-home order.