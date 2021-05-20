Tourism industry responds to new COVID guidelines

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s announcement about lifting restrictions is being met with relief from people in the tourism industry.

Michigan is ready to re-open. Julie Pingston, president of the Greater Lansing Convention & Visitors Bureau says it’s an announcement she’s been hoping to hear for more than a year.

“Today was a day where people could see the future and see some normalcy returning,” Pingston said.

She says the governor’s announcement means the beginning of planning for the future.

“This gives us great guidance going forward and the ability to open many of our venues that haven’t been able to open their doors in over a year and a half almost,” Pingston said.

Come June, stands at the Lansing Lugnuts will be at 100 percent capacity.

“It’s all fallen in place since our home opener to where we’re going to be at starting June 1st to have a more traditional a more normal Lansing Lugnuts event,” said Lansing Lugnuts general manager Tyler Parsons.