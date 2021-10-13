Train stopped in Eaton County traps hundreds of people in Fitzgerald Park during cross country meet

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – An unexpected train stoppage trapped hundreds of people and their vehicles in Eaton County at Fitzgerald Park during a cross country meet.

The park is surrounded by trees and the Grand River, meaning the park’s only entrance which doubles as a railroad crossing, is the only way for cars to enter and leave the park.

The photo below shows a line of trapped cars, emergency vehicles and train cars.

It’s unconfirmed at this time what caused the stoppage. 6 News has reached out to Eaton County officials and we are currently waiting for a response. This post will be updated as new information becomes available.