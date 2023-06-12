(NEXSTAR) – Treat Williams, known for his roles in ‘Everwood,’ ‘Hair,’ and countless other films and TV shows, has died after being struck while riding a motorcycle in Vermont. He was 71.

Williams’ death was first reported by People, who said the actor died Monday. In a statement to the magazine and The Hollywood Reporter, the star’s agent, Barry McPherson, said Williams was killed in a motorcycle accident.

McPherson didn’t immediately respond to Nexstar’s request for comment.

According to a press release from the Vermont State Police, Williams was driving a motorcycle on Route 30 near Dorset shortly before 5 p.m. Monday evening when a car, driven by a 35-year-old man, tried to make a left turn and entered Williams’ path.

Williams was unable to avoid the crash and was thrown from the motorcycle, police said.

The actor, who was wearing a helmet, suffered “critical injuries” and was airlifted to an Albany, New York hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The other driver suffered minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital. Additional details have not yet been released, and Vermont State Police say the incident remains under investigation.

Williams was born in Rowayton, Connecticut, according to his IMDb page. His first film role was as a cop in “Deadly Hero” before starring in “Hair.” Williams is credited for roles in more than 120 works, including “Everwood,” “Blue Bloods,” “Chicago Fire,” and “Why Would I Lie?”

He also has roles in two post-production titles, his IMDb shows: “Nightbirds,” a television series, and the film “American Outlaws.”

Williams was nominated for three Golden Globes – one each for his roles in “Hair,” “A Streetcar Named Desire,” and “Prince of the City” – and once for an Emmy, for “The Late Shift.”

Shortly before Monday’s crash, Williams shared a photo and video from his Vermont farm, writing in one post, “Mowing today. Wish I could bottle the scent.”

Williams is survived by his wife, Pam Van Sant, and two children, Gill and Elinor.