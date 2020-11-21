Tribal casino voluntarily closing to fight COVID-19

MANISTEE, Mich. (WLNS) – The Little River Casino Resort will close its doors for two and a half weeks to help fight the spread of COVID-19.
Tribal casinos are not required to follow state orders during the pandemic, but several have closed voluntarily.
Our media partners at MLive report Little River will close on Sunday, with plans to reopen on Dec. 9th.
The casino announced just three days ago that it planned to remain open, but with limited hours and restricted occupancy.
Michigan set a new record for COVID-19 cases today, with 9,779 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours.