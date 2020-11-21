Tribal casino voluntarily closing to fight COVID-19

This April 17, 2015 photo shows stacks of gambling chips on a roulette table at the Tropicana Casino and Resort in Atlantic City, N.J. On June 16, 2020, the American Gaming Association, the casino industry’s national trade group, called on state gambling regulators to make it easier for gamblers to use cashless betting options during the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

MANISTEE, Mich. (WLNS) – The Little River Casino Resort will close its doors for two and a half weeks to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

Tribal casinos are not required to follow state orders during the pandemic, but several have closed voluntarily.

Our media partners at MLive report Little River will close on Sunday, with plans to reopen on Dec. 9th.

The casino announced just three days ago that it planned to remain open, but with limited hours and restricted occupancy.

Michigan set a new record for COVID-19 cases today, with 9,779 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours.