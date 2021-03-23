Tribal leaders criticize Wisconsin wolf hunt

FILE – In this July 16, 2004, file photo, a gray wolf is seen at the Wildlife Science Center in Forest Lake, Minn. (AP Photo/Dawn Villella, File)

MADISON, Wisc. (WLNS) – Leaders of Chippewa tribal governments in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Minnesota are blasting the government of Wisconsin over last month’s wolf hunt.

Grey wolves in the Lower 48 enjoyed federal protection under the Endangered Species Act until January when they were removed from the list as one of the last acts of the Trump administration. States in the Upper Great Lakes and the Rocky Mountains were left in charge of managing the species.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources wanted to schedule the hunt in the fall, in accordance with state law, but state lawmakers and pro-hunting groups pushed to hold the hunt right away. They argued that the grey wolf has been de-listed in the past only to be re-listed shortly thereafter, so there was no guarantee hunting wolves will still be legal in the fall.

The DNR resisted that pressure, in part so that tribal groups could be consulted on the hunt, but a lawsuit forced the state to hold the hunt in February. The quota was set at 119, which is 10% of Wisconsin’s estimated wolf population. The hunt had to be called off early because hunters took 216 wolves, more than 18% of the population, in just four days.

John D. Johnson is chairman of the Great Lakes Indian Fish and Wildlife Commission’s Voigt Intertribal Task Force. He told the commission’s quarterly newsletter Mazina’igan that the state did not consult with tribal groups about the hunt. He also pointed out that, in February, wolf pelts are in bad shape and female wolves are often pregnant. Johnson says the hunt was all about killing.

Grey wolves once ranged from Alaska to Mexico, but human activity almost eliminated them from the Lower 48 states. Since the 1970s, they have made a comeback in the Rocky Mountains and Great Lakes regions, but the species is still absent from much of its historic range.

Supporters of wolf hunting argue that the grey wolf populations are sustainable and that wolves kill livestock and compete with hunters for deer.

Opponents say the populations are not stable enough for hunting, that wolf attacks on livestock are rare, and that deer greatly outnumber wolves.