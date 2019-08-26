Trump and Macron address US-China trade dispute

French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and U.S President Donald Trump attend the final press conference during the G7 summit Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 in Biarritz, southwestern France. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

President Donald Trump says China has taken a “hard hit” in recent months and he believes that Chinese leaders are sincere about wanting to reach a trade deal.

Trump is concluding his trip to this year’s Group of Seven summit in France on Monday by participating in a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Macron says the trade dispute between the U.S and China creates economic uncertainty and the quicker an agreement is reached the sooner economic uncertainty will dissipate.

Trump claims that China is serious about making a trade deal after his actions last week when he raised retaliatory tariffs and ordered American companies to consider alternatives to doing business there.

Leading U.S. business groups criticized the escalation and the move sent U.S. stock markets stumbling.