LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Members of President Donald Trump’s cabinet reportedly discussed invoking the 25th Amendment, reports CBS News’ Ed O’Keefe and Margaret Bennan in a Tweet.

JUST IN: “This is not news we deliver lightly,” @margbrennan says as she reports: Trump Cabinet secretaries are discussing invoking the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump. Nothing formal yet presented to VP Pence.



“I’m talking about actual members of the Cabinet,” she says — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) January 7, 2021

The 25th Amendment allows the removal of the President if their cabinet deems them unfit for office.

<<<This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available>>>