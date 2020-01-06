Trump doubles down on striking cultural sites in Iran

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is doubling down on his controversial assertion that Iranian cultural sites are fair game for military strikes.

Iran has vowed to retaliate against the U.S. for the drone attack in Iraq that killed its top military leader.

Despite international prohibitions on attacking cultural sites, Trump questioned why Iran can maim, torture and kill Americans but that the U.S. can’t touch its cultural sites.

Trump also had harsh words for Iraq, whose parliament passed a nonbinding resolution calling for the expulsion of American troops. He told reporters that the U.S. wouldn’t leave without being paid for its military investments, then said if the troops do have to withdraw, he would levy punishing economic penalties on Baghdad.