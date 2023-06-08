LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — Long ago, Tupac Shakur asked the question: “How Long Will They Mourn Me?”

Almost 30 years after that song was released, fans are still paying homage to the West Coast rapper’s legacy.

Hundreds lined up along Hollywood Boulevard to witness Shakur posthumously receive a star on the Walk of Fame.

“He was an outstanding individual when it came to communicating a message to those that needed to hear it, and he was always all about change and to make that change,” said fan Janel Alexander-O’Connor, who traveled to Tinsel Town to attend the ceremony.

Shakur was gunned down on Sept. 13, 1996, but his influence lives on in his music and message. His memory has been honored in murals across the U.S. and even across the globe in parts of Africa and beyond.

“If you listen to his music today. If you want to get the party going, you can put his music on right now and have no complaints,” fan Mr. L.A. Bell said.

Big Boy of Big Boy’s Neighborhood met Shakur years before getting into radio. He served as the event’s emcee.

“Just being from L.A., it really is an honor to be here,” Big Boy explained.

Shakur’s sister Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur accepted the star on behalf of her family. Activist and writer Jamal Joseph and Allen Hughes, director of the Hulu docuseries “Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur,” delivered speeches at the ceremony.

“It fills my heart with honor standing here today representing the Shakur family,” Shakur’s sister said. “Today we’re not just honoring a star on the ground, we’re honoring the work and the passion that he put into making his dreams come true. His heavenly star will shine a little brighter today.”

“We knew he was a star since he was a little boy,” explained Joseph. “Tupac, your star is official today but your light has shined on us for a long time.”

L.A. rapper YG and members of Shakur’s group The Outlawz were also in attendance.

“Tupac Shakur was a rapper, actor, activist, poet and revolutionary. This iconic artist has continued to be part of the zeitgeist for decades after his passing and will continue to be an important cultural figure for many years to come,” stated Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “Surely, as one of L.A.’s own, Tupac’s star will be added to the list of most visited stars.”

The award-winning rapper, film star and activist received the 2,758th star, which is situated at 6212 Hollywood Boulevard. Shakur’s star is in the recording category.