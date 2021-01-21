Twitter breaks from tradition, does not transfer followers to Biden team’s official accounts

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS) – When the official Twitter accounts for White House officials were handed over today, they were missing something: many of their followers.

When a new administration takes office, four official Twitter accounts are transferred over: @WhiteHouse, @POTUS for the president, @VP for the vice president, and @FLOTUS for the first lady. The tweets from the previous administration are archived in their own new accounts.

This time, however, Twitter changed the process. The institutional accounts did not automatically retain all of their followers. People who followed them, or who followed the Twitter accounts of Joe Biden or Kamala Harris, were given prompts to follow the new official accounts.

The Biden team has criticized the change in policy. Biden’s digital director, Rob Flaherty, called the decision “absolutely, profoundly insufficient” last week.

Twitter says the reset gives people the choice about whether to follow the new owners of the accounts. Spokesman Nick Pacilio says this is standard practice in other countries with similar official accounts.

As of this writing, of the four official accounts, Vice President Kamala Harris’s @VP account has the most followers by far, with more than 7 million. The president’s @POTUS has about 4.5 million. The official @WhiteHouse account has 3.1 million, and Jill Biden’s @FLOTUS account has about 1.2 million.

Facebook is not following Twitter’s lead and will retain all 11 million followers of the official White House Facebook and Instagram accounts.