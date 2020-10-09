Twitter imposing tough new rules regarding elections

Oakland County, Calif. (WLNS)–Twitter is imposing tough new rules that restrict candidates from declaring premature victory. Its also tightening its measures against spreading misinformation, and calling for political violence and spreading thoughtless commentary in the days leading up to and following the November 3rd U.S. election.
Tweets that falsely claim a candidate has won will be labeled to direct users to the official U.S. election results page on Twitter.
Posts that encourage violence or call for people to interfere with election results will be removed