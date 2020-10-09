Twitter imposing tough new rules regarding elections

FILE – This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. European Union privacy regulators are wrangling over the penalty Ireland’s data privacy watchdog was set to issue Twitter for a data breach. The Irish Data Privacy Commission was expected to issue its decision in the Twitter case, which would be its first involving a U.S. technology company since the new privacy law, known as GDPR, took effect in 2018, allowing for hefty fines. But it said Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 that its counterparts in other countries – so-called concerned supervisory authorities – challenged a draft decision it circulated in May. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Oakland County, Calif. (WLNS)–Twitter is imposing tough new rules that restrict candidates from declaring premature victory. Its also tightening its measures against spreading misinformation, and calling for political violence and spreading thoughtless commentary in the days leading up to and following the November 3rd U.S. election.

Tweets that falsely claim a candidate has won will be labeled to direct users to the official U.S. election results page on Twitter.

Posts that encourage violence or call for people to interfere with election results will be removed