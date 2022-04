LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Aside from Elon Musk’s recent purchase of the social media platform, Twitter says it’s going to stop allowing climate change deniers to advertise on its site.

A new policy states that “Ads shouldn’t detract from important conversations about the climate crisis.”

Twitter says it will provide more information in the coming months on how it plans to provide reliable information to users.

The social media platform already has a “Climate” topic on its site.