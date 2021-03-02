Twitter plans to flag misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine

SAN FRANCISCO, Cali. (WLNS) – Social media giant Twitter announced today that it will begin flagging posts that contain false or misleading information about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The program will begin with human moderators flagging posts, but will eventually incorporate artificial intelligence as well.

The company compared this new policy to its decision in December to begin flagging false information about COVID-19 itself. That resulted in the company removing more than 8,400 tweets and challenging 11.5 million accounts from around the globe.

Twitter also announced a new “strike system” for repeat offenders. The company hopes this will encourage people to learn and follow the rules of the platform.

A single strike will result in no action. The second and third strikes will both result in the user being locked out of the account for 12 hours. The fourth strike will lock the account for a week, and the fifth strike will result in permanent suspension.