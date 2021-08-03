Two Americans tried to enter Canada by lying about their proof of vaccination

In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging at the company’s facility in Puurs, Belgium. (Pfizer via AP)

TORONTO, Canada (WLNS) – The Public Health Agency of Canada says two U.S. travelers tried to enter Toronto by lying about their proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

Americans entering Canada have to meet certain criteria, including electronic proof of vaccination, before they arrive at their port of entry.

The Agency says two passengers from the U.S. arrived in Toronto the week of July 18th and provided “false information related to proof of vaccination credentials and pre-departure tests.” They also did not comply with rules about staying at government-approved accommodation and getting tested on arrival.

The travelers were hit with four fines totaling $19,720 each, but depending on the offense, Americans who lie about their proof of vaccination could face much harsher penalties.

Submitting false information about vaccine status could violate Canada’s Quarantine Act. That could result in fines up to $750,000, six months in jail, or both.