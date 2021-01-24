Two Michigan moms co-author a book for children about societal issues

(WLNS) Conversations surrounding current events and issues in society can be difficult to bring up to your kids. Which is why two Michigan moms Ashley Gooding and Kayla Dewalt created the book, “What is Privilege?”

“The book is aimed for grown-ups to read for kids so the kids and the grown-ups can have a conversation together,” says Dewalt.

“What is Privilege” is an ABC book, where each letter talks about a different societal issue or current event.

It features kid-friendly definitions and illustrations.

There’s also a QR code on each page that parents can scan to direct them where they can find more information about that specific topic.



Gooding says this book has helped her talk to her son about topics he has been curious about lately.

“I had a podcast on about the Georg Floyd protest or a news station and he sees that too so he did this summer he was like,” mom what’s happening to that man? why are they so angry?”, so he is asking very innocent questions, so it’s something I wanted to know how to address and it’s not as easy as saying they’re just upset it’s not upset it goes a lot deeper,” says Gooding.

The book is available to order on Amazon, or on Goodings and DeWalt’s website.