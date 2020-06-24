Two mid-Michigan jails battle coronavirus outbreaks

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) On Wednesday, two mid-Michigan jails say they are trying to contain a coronavirus outbreak.

Ingham County Jail has one contracted employee and eight inmates who have tested positive. Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wrigglesworth says the virus was brought into the jail by a kitchen employee on Friday.

“She started not to feel good, she didn’t have a temperature when she came into work, she immediately left work and went and got tested for COVID.”

In total, 35 people were tested at the Ingham County Jail since Friday. The eight inmates who tested positive are now being quarantined together in the medical wing. Only one person is showing symptoms at this time.

Even though the outbreak started in the kitchen, which distributes food to the rest of the jail, Ingham County health officer Linda Vail says not everyone inside the jail will be tested because the virus is spread from person to person, not through food. When asked if the virus could be transferred through trays, she said,

“There’s a lot of hand washing going on and a lot of glove wearing going on.”

Today, Livingston county jail also announced two inmates tested positive for the virus.