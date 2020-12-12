Two more marijuana businesses get conditional approval in Jackson

FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. In what could be a temporary victory for California’s legal cannabis industry, a state judge has dismissed a lawsuit that sought to overturn a state rule allowing home deliveries statewide, even into communities that banned commercial marijuana sales. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Two more marijuana businesses have gotten the green light in the City of Jackson, just weeks after the city’s first marijuana dispensary opened its doors.

The Jackson City Council gave conditional approval on Tuesday for a new class-C growing and processing facility on Washington Ave. and a provisioning center on Cooper St.

Our media partners at MLive report that this approval will allow the businesses to apply for building permits in the next month. They still need to get more licensing approval before they can open their doors.

Together, the two businesses are expected to bring at least 70 jobs and more than 20 million dollars in investment to the city.