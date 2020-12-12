Two more marijuana dispensaries to open in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)- Two more marijuana businesses have received the green light in the city of Jackson just weeks after the city’s first marijuana dispensary opened its doors.

The city council voted this week to give conditional approval to a class- c growing and processing facility on Washington Avenue and a provisioning center on Cooper Street.

According to our media partners at M-live that approval lets the businesses get building permits, but both of them still need to get official licenses before they can open.

The two businesses are expected to bring at least 70 new jobs to the city of Jackson and invest more than 20 million dollars in their facilities.