Two people injured after accidental shooting in Delhi Township

Delhi Township, Mich. (WNLS) — Two people were injured after an accidental shooting in Delhi Township Thursday night, Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wrigglesworth confirmed.

Police were called to the 2000 block of S. Cedar St at 10:00 p.m. Thursday.

Police determined that a woman who recently got a handgun did not know there was a bullet inside the gun.

The woman did not remove the bullet and fired the gun.

She shot herself and her boyfriend who was sitting next to her in the leg with one bullet.

Officials said there is no evidence the woman purposefully fired the gun.

Both the man and woman did not incur life threatening injuries.