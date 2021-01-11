Two US Capitol police officers suspended, one arrested following Capitol riot

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Two Capitol Police officers have been suspended and one has been arrested following the riots at the U.S. Capitol, reports Newsy’s Alex Miller.
Miller reports that the information regarding the suspensions and firing came from Representative Tim Ryan.
The suspended officers had gone viral for their conduct during the riots. One suspended officer had gone viral for taking selfies with rioters, and the other had gained notoriety for donning a Make America Great Again hat and showing rioters around the Capitol.