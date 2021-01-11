Two US Capitol police officers suspended, one arrested following Capitol riot

Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Two Capitol Police officers have been suspended and one has been arrested following the riots at the U.S. Capitol, reports Newsy’s Alex Miller.

Miller reports that the information regarding the suspensions and firing came from Representative Tim Ryan.

