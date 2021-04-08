U.S. Education Department denies state standardized testing waiver

MICHIGAN (WLNS) — Students in Michigan will have to take the M-STEP this year.

The Federal Government denied the state education department’s request to waive the requirement.
State Superintendent Michael Rice wanted to use benchmark assessments as a substitute because the state already requires those.

Those tests are designed to help teachers and parents measure what a student learned and where they need help.

Now teachers will spend the next few weeks preparing students to take them.

This is more than just an academic issue, changes in those test scores can have a big impact on the funding for schools and individual teachers.

