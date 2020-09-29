U.S Energy Secretary says America Now a World Leader in Oil and Gas

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- U.S Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette stopped in Mid-Michigan today to highlight the scientific breakthroughs and accomplishments of the F-RIB project on the campus of MSU.

In an exclusive interview Brouillette told 6 News, the United State’s is now the world’s leading producer of oil and gas leaving us less dependent on foreign oil and the Middle East.

He believes the future of energy in our country is “diverse” and believes it’s best to continue down the current path as we head into the election.

To hear more from Brouillette, stay tuned to the Capital Rundown this weekend.