(WLNS)– Federal safety investigators have opened up a safety probe for 2013-2015 Honda Accords, which includes more than 1 million of them.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it’s looking into reports of a sudden loss of steering control.
They say the problem can cause the car to veer or jerk out of the driver’s intended path o travel.
The agency says they’ve had 107 complaints and 2 injuries related to the issues.
U.S. opens safety probe into 1.1 million Honda Accord vehicles
(WLNS)– Federal safety investigators have opened up a safety probe for 2013-2015 Honda Accords, which includes more than 1 million of them.