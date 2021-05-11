U.S. opens safety probe into 1.1 million Honda Accord vehicles

(WLNS)– Federal safety investigators have opened up a safety probe for 2013-2015 Honda Accords, which includes more than 1 million of them.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it’s looking into reports of a sudden loss of steering control.

They say the problem can cause the car to veer or jerk out of the driver’s intended path o travel.

The agency says they’ve had 107 complaints and 2 injuries related to the issues.

