Ukrainian airplane carrying 180 people crashes near capital of Iran

BEIJING (WLNS) - Oil prices have climbed and Asian stock markets have fallen after Iran fired missiles at U.S. bases in Iraq in retaliation for the killing of an Iranian general.

Tokyo's benchmark was down 2% and Hong Kong's lost more than 1%, according to reports by the Associated Press.

As of 11:00 P.M. the Nikkei 225 is down 1.36% while the Hang Seng fell 0.78%.

The Pentagon said Iran fire more than dozen missiles at bases used by U.S. troops in Iraq. The Iranian foreign minister said the attacks were self-defense.

The missile attack followed last week's killing of a top Iranian general by U.S. forces in Iraq. The killing sparked fears of U.S.-Iranian military conflict and disruption of oil supplies.