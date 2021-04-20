Understanding a child’s temperament

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Personality is determined by environment, and a child’s temperament traits. These traits are innate and usually organize a way a child approaches the entire world.

A child’s temperament is crucial for the way they learn, and their characteristics whether they are “good” or “bad.” Therefore, it’s crucial for parents to understand the temperament of their kids to help them grow, understand, and embrace their personalities at a young age.

Some children have different body languages, sleep patterns, hobbies, vernacular, and confidence. When a parent learns to understand their child’s temperament they can help them respond to certain situations easy, or difficult.

Plus, parents can use various parenting strategies to help them understand their child and create a closer bond.

The video above explains more ways a parent can help understand their child’s traits.