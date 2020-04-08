Unemployment filing challenges continue

State officials say last week they quadrupled staffing and extended their calling hours to help thousands of people file for unemployment, but for some this has not helped.

Andrea Lingenfelter says she has been calling the unemployment call center but she can not get through and she needs to receive her benefits so she can pay bills and take care of her family.

“I have a two year old, I have to find a way to feed her and I have to find a way to put gas in my car, this program needs to be up and going and they should have had this up and going before they decided to lay off half of America,” says Lingenfelter.

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency has extended its call center hours from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. People say this is not enough.

“Its impossible to get in touch with somebody, I have literally called 48 times,” says Amanda Campbell, who is also having trouble with unemployment.

Today Governor Whitmer tweeted that they are working tirelessly to help people access benefits as quickly as possibly but people want less talk and more action.

“We’re working on it I guess is not sufficient in my mind, it would be nice to have some sort of timeline, an approximate date or where they are in this process,” says Carl Gorden who checks the unemployment website several times a day for updates.