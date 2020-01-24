Union officials plead guilty to extortion after assault

DYER, Ind. (WLNS) – Two union officials pleaded guilty today for their role in an assault on a group of non-union ironworkers in Indiana.



Thomas Williamson Sr., 68, and Jeffrey Veach, 56, pleaded guilty to one count of extortion conspiracy.



Prior to his recent retirement, Williamson was a business agent for Local 395.



Veach is the current president of Local 395 of the International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental, and Reinforcing Iron Workers.



Under federal law, following their guilty pleas, Veach will forfeit his position as president and both men will be barred from holding any union position for at least 13 years following the end of any prison sentences they may serve.



The attack, which left multiple workers with serious injuries, was part of an effort to obtain a contract for the union to assist with the construction of the Plum Creek Christian Academy, a school affiliated with the Dyer Baptist Church.



On the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2016, Williamson visited the church jobsite to talk to the foreman to convince him to “sign up” with Local 395, or to stop work on the site.



After being told to leave the site, Williamson returned the next morning with co-defendant Veach.



The foreman again refused to join the union, Williamson became angry and grabbed the foreman’s jacket, calling him, among other things, a “scab bastard.”



As they left the site, Williamson remarked to Veach that the two of them were going to have to “take things back to old school.”



The two defendants returned that afternoon and immediately attacked the workers.



Along with union members, the two beat the non-union workers with fists and loose pieces of hardwood as well as kicking them while they were on the ground, according to a press release by the Department of Justice.



As a result of the attack, one non-union workers jaw was broken which required several surgeries and extended hospitalization.