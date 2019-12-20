United Airlines agrees to pay $321,000 to settle a sexual harassment lawsuit

FLINT, Mich. (WLNS) - A 24-year-old man was found dead in a Flint home after suffering a single shot from a crossbow, according to police.

Flint Police Department officers found the man dead inside the home yesterday afternoon, according to reports from our media partners at MLive. Neighbors said the 24-year-old man lived alone in the house.

Michigan State Police Lt. David Kaiser said the incident is being investigated as a suspicious death.

Although police have not ruled out suicide, the incident is being investigated as a homicide to ensure there is a full investigation, according to Kaiser.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Trooper Matthew Kalakay at (810) 237 - 6963 or leave an anonymous tip using Crime Stoppers at (517) 483 - STOP.