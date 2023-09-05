(NEXSTAR) – United Airlines flights were briefly stuck on the tarmac Tuesday due to a “systemwide technology issue,” the company said on social media.

All flights scheduled to take off were being held at their departure airports, the airline said at 12:38 p.m. Central Time. Flights that were already airborne were allowed to remain in the air and continue toward their planned destinations.

Flights were allowed to resume taking off around 12:50 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said on X, the social media platform formally known as Twitter.

No more details on the reason for the outage were given.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.