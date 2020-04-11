University of Michigan student beats COVID-19, donates plasma to help others with virus

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) — Grace Biermacher was studying abroad in Barcelona when when she began to experience a fever and cold-like symptoms on March 8.

She had no idea she’d contracted a virus that was quickly spreading across the globe, and that she’d eventually contribute to efforts to combat the pandemic.

The University of Michigan junior said she had chills, a fever and “a lot of crud in my throat,” while feeling run down most of the time. Feeling fatigued was the worst part, Biermacher said, because it turned out to be her last week in Spain, and she couldn’t go to class.

She didn’t know until she returned home and got tested that she had been suffering from COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

“When I got home, I was like, ‘OK, I should probably get a test,’ because I was in Spain and I was feeling sick that week before,” said Biermacher, an East Grand Rapids native majoring in economics and international studies. “I got a test on (March 15) and it came back positive.”

Biermacher considers herself lucky that her symptoms were mild enough to deal with on her own while she was still in Spain over three or four days. She didn’t have any of the dry cough or shortness of breath that many with COVID-19 have experienced.

“By the time I got back, I was feeling much better,” Biermacher said. “I’m just really grateful that I have an immune system that was able to handle it like that because it’s such a scary virus. You never know what your symptoms are going to be if you do have it.”

When Biermacher got her positive diagnosis March 15, she was a bit shocked, and worried about the possibly of spreading the virus to her family. They were very cautious when she got home, staying inside their house until March 29, and while none of her family members have shown symptoms, Biermacher said she feels a bit of guilt for not knowing she had the virus.

Once Biermacher fully recovered, she saw that other recovered COVID-19 patients were donating plasma. Around the same time, Spectrum Health called her and said she would be a good candidate for a plasma donation.

The hospital system put her in touch with Versiti, which is among the first blood centers in the country to collect convalescent plasma. They took Biermacher through a pre-screening process and she was able to donate plasma April 9.

“It’s super awesome that I’m able to give back like this, because it’s just a simple thing to do — giving my plasma, giving two or three hours of my day,” Biermacher said. “That will be able to help save lives and possibly develop a treatment for COVID-19. It’s super humbling and I almost can’t even believe that I’m able to do it.”

This story was adapted from Mlive.