University of Michigan student transforms backyard into his own “field of dreams”

PLYMOUTH, Mich. (WLNS) – An idea came to Eddie Zajdel as he was driving home from a Detroit Tigers game.

“The field pops. The first thing you see when you walk out onto a baseball field is the green grass.”

That idea was to build a field of his own. In his parents backyard in Plymouth, Michigan.

“My dad didn’t allow me to do anything in the backyard but I went and did it instead. After they saw the enjoment we were getting out of it they gave me the ok.”

Zajdel started small. He traveled to different baseball fields collecting bases and fencing that were thrown in dumpsters but were in decent shape.

“We would get some new feature like build a net behind home plate or a fence.”

It’s taken Zajdel eight years to perfect this field. He started the process back in 2012 when he was only 14-years-old.

“It didn’t look anywhere close to how it looks now. We made it professional and up to all MLB standards.”

The coolest part is where the sod was donated from.

“I kept in touch with the Tigers groundskeeper. I got a call from the sod guy and he told me they had room for my sod and that day they stopped by Comerica Park then the truck was off to my house.”

But the idea of building this field wasn’t just for Eddies enjoyment.

“It’s like a form of art to me. I make things to bring joy to others. I of course get my own enjoyment out of it but it’s been bringing enjoyment to people over the last few weeks or so and I’m happy about that.”