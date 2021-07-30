University of Michigan to require COVID vaccines for all students, faculty and staff

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WLNS)– On Friday, the University of Michigan announced it would require all students, faculty and staff on all three campuses to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and must submit their vaccination information before the start of the fall term.

The new requirement was announced in an email sent by University President Mark S. Schlissel.

Susan M. Collins, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs; Marschall S. Runge, executive vice president for medical affairs; and Brian T. Smith, interim executive vice president and chief financial officer all also signed the letter.

“Widespread vaccination is the primary and most effective tool that will bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control and it is the key to a vibrant and engaging academic year,” officials wrote in the email.

The vaccine requirement is also for those who are working or learning remotely.

“We’re making this announcement today to allow those who remain unvaccinated the time to begin their vaccination series in the month ahead,” the message said. “While we will provide limited exemptions for medical and religious reasons, it is imperative that all members of our community are protected from this devastating virus.”

Students, staff and faculty can apply for a medical or religious exemption. If they are approved, they must submit weekly COVID-19 testing and wear their mask while indoors on campus.

As of July 30, roughly 81 percent of students and 65 percent of employees on the Ann Arbor campus, and 76 percent of Michigan Medicine employees already have reported their COVID-19 vaccinations.

