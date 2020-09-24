University Presidents share how they are tackling COVID-19

LANSING, MICH. (WLNS)– Despite their rivalry nature, this morning the Presidents of the University of Michigan, and Michigan State University came together this morning, to talk about COVID-19, at the Lansing Regional Chamber Economic Club.

The discussion detailed their efforts to help stop the pandemic here in Michigan, and how they’re working to find solutions, and help the economy recover.

Those solutions include working to diagnose quicker, treat those who are sick. and contain the spread when there are positive cases.

MSU President Stanley says, He knew his first year would be a challenge, but the last few months were challenging for everyone.

“The work we do here is so important I believe and I hope in dealing with the pandemic we are uniquely qualified to help deal with this. Our research efforts and the new knowledge we generate puts us at the forefront or approaches to the kind of big issues that the pandemic has posed,” says Stanley.

<<<< This still will be updated