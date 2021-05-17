UPDATE: 2 killed in Lansing shooting Sunday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Police in Lansing continue to investigate after two people were killed in a shooting Sunday, in the 4200 Block of Burchfield Avenue.

It happened just after 12:30 p.m.

According to the Lansing Police Department, 22-year-old Kian Maliak Miller Jr, and 23-year-old Timothy Isador Minor Jr. both died after they were taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

When officers got on scene they found both suffering from gunshot wounds.

At this time no arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Rick Thomas at 483-4659, the Lansing Police Department at 483-4600, or send a private message to the Lansing Police Department’s Facebook page.