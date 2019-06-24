UPDATE: 76 illnesses linked to Charlotte restaurant

The Barry-Eaton District Health Department now says 76 people have reported getting sick after eating at Tequila’s Mexican Grill.
The exact cause has not been determined, but information from the investigation and from epidemiology suggest it is not norovirus.
Late last week, health department staff reviewed additional food handling procedures at the Charlotte restaurant and determined it was in the best interest of public health to close the restaurant.
Anyone with questions or concerns about the outbreak can contact Barry-Eaton District Health Department’s Environmental Health Division at (517) 541-2615 during business hours (Monday through Friday, 8:00 AM-12:00 PM; 1:00 PM-5:00 PM).
